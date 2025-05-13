Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Receives Surprising Shoutout from LSU Star
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark is unquestionably one of the most popular athletes on the planet, and her brand has continued to grow as a member of the WNBA's Indiana Fever.
While Clark definitely has her fair share of detractors, her overwhelming fan base outshines her critics, and you can count LSU Tigers superstar Flau'jae Johnson among that group of fans.
Johnson, who is one of the best players in the country, is also well known for being a prominent rapper, and she gave Clark a shoutout in a new song called "Help Me."
"Double C on my jacket like I'm Caitlin Clark," Johnson rapped on the track.
Johnson's Tigers defeated Clark's Hawkeyes in the National Championship Game back in 2023. The following year, Clark and Iowa got the better of Johnson with a win over LSU in the Elite Eight.
Johnson has been one of the most prolific scorers in the country since arriving at LSU three years ago and is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which she averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over 31.6 minutes per game on 46.8/38.3/81.0 shooting splits.
The 21-year-old owns lifetime averages of 14.8 points and 5.7 boards a night.
Meanwhile, Clark spent four seasons at Iowa, winning back-to-back Player of the Year awards to end her collegiate career. She also established herself as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball, registering a whopping 28.4 points per game.
Clark was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and went on to win the Rookie of the Year award during her debut season.
