Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Surprisingly Makes WNBA Roster
Caitlin Clark is not the only top-tier talent that was produced by the Iowa Hawkeyes. There was also Lucy Olsen, who spent one season at Iowa after transferring over from Villanova.
And now, Olsen is officially a member of a WNBA roster.
Olsen, who was selected by the Washington Mystics with the 23rd overall pick of the WNBA Draft last month, has made the team's 12-player roster, via Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register.
While this may not initially seem like much of a surprise given that Olsen was drafted, she was a second-round pick (the WNBA Draft has three rounds), and generally, rookies have a difficult time making the roster for season openers. But Olsen has broken the mold.
The 5-foot-9 point guard is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which she averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34 minutes per game on 43.6/36.0/74.4 shooting splits.
Olsen began her collegiate career at Villanova in 2021 and eventually broke out during her junior season when he led the Big East with 23.3 points per game. She struggled with her shot that year, however, as she made just 29.4 percent of her three-point attempts.
Still, given her size, the fact that Olsen was able to develop into such a prolific scorer is certainly impressive.
The 21-year-old is joining a Mystics squad that could definitely use plenty of help, as they went just 14-26 last season and have finished below .500 in four of their last five campaigns.
