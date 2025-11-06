Iowa Announce Special Uniform vs. Oregon
The Iowa Hawkeyes are going all out against the Oregon Ducks in the Week 11 matchup. The Kinnick Stadium will be painted black as Mark Gronowski and Co. will don their signature all-black uniforms for the primetime showdown against No. 6 Oregon, who make its first trip to Iowa City since 1989.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed during his weekly Hawk Talk radio show. The Hawkeyes are getting the fans involved to create an intimidating atmosphere for the Ducks in one of the program’s biggest games this season. The game is on Veterans Day weekend and serves as the annual military appreciation game.
Iowa safety and team captain Koen Entringer had already hinted at the uniform choice earlier in the week during his media availability.
"Playing Oregon in a blackout again at home, those are the games you dream about," Entringer said.
Iowa’s Record in All-Black Uniform
Iowa is undefeated when wearing all-black uniforms, posting a perfect 9-0 record. That impressive streak includes six wins in the home jersey with black pants featuring a gold stripe, three victories in all-black with decals, and one win each in black pants without gold stripes, the 2017 "Woodshed" uniforms, and the 2015 alternate blackout uniforms.
The Hawkeyes will wear the American flag Tigerhawk decal on the right side of their helmets for the annual military appreciation game, a tradition that dates back to 2009.
Ferentz addressed the significance of the military appreciation weekend during his press conference this week.
"I think all of us are appreciative of their service, but also appreciative of the sacrifices that they make. That truly is a life of service. Hats off to everybody," Ferentz said. "Then we play a kids' game, right? We're getting celebrated as people out there playing a kids' game, but all the stuff we get to do in our country came with a price, so very appreciative of that as well."
Oregon’s Preparation for Trip to Kinnick Stadium
While Iowa will sport all-black, Oregon announced it will wear white "Mighty Oregon" jerseys with green letters and yellow detailing, paired with green pants from their "Gang Green" uniform, green cleats, white undergarments, and a green-sheened helmet with white wings.
The combination, dubbed "Apple Crisp" by designer Jonah Henderson, marks the first time in program history that white wings appear on an Oregon helmet. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green to match the Ducks' ninth different uniform combination of the season.
Iowa vs. Oregon Preview
The Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium this weekend. Oregon enters off a bye week following a commanding 21-7 victory over Wisconsin, while the Hawkeyes dominated Minnesota 41-3 in their most recent outing.
