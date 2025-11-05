Iowa QB Shares Injury Update Ahead of Oregon Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ quarterback Mark Gronowski suffered a left knee injury late in the fourth quarter against Indiana on September 27. He scrambled from the pocket, and his knee appeared to buckle under a tackle attempt, sidelining him for the rest of the game.
The injury came at probably the best time for the Hawkeyes’ QB. Iowa was scheduled for a bye week immediately after the loss, and it provided an opportunity for the senior transfer to begin his rehabilitation process.
Despite initial uncertainty about his status for the following week's matchup against Wisconsin, Gronowski ultimately returned to action.
Mark Gronowski Talks Health
The Hawkeyes' QB addressed the media on Tuesday before Iowa's matchup against Oregon. When asked about his current status, Gronowski explained that the coaching staff had been strategically managing his workload.
“Yeah, I did ease off my body and get some of the other quarterbacks to get some work in," Gronowski said. "It was a good, productive week and another week of improvement for my knee."
The quarterback also revealed that he gave the training staff a break during the bye week.
"I did a little bit," Gronowski said. "You know, we got a couple days off on the weekend, so those guys got a break, too."
When pressed about whether he had achieved full health, Gronowski was honest about where his knee stands nearly two weeks after the injury.
"I wouldn't say I'm 100% full strength, but I'm definitely feeling better than I did last week and even better than the last game. So, continuing to improve each week," Gronowski said.
The youngster has shown his dual-threat capability as both a passer and runner throughout the season. He was also asked about whether the running game exacerbates the knee issue or slows its healing.
“There might be some times in games where you start to feel it by the end of the game, but for the most part, I don't think it really takes a toll," Gronowski said. "Maybe it does and I don't even really notice it. I feel pretty good right now and going to keep it rolling."
Iowa QB’s Impressive Numbers Despite Injury
Although he is playing through the injury and not being at full strength, Gronowski has delivered some of his most impressive performances this season. Against Penn State, he rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, a new Iowa program record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game.
Through eight games this season, Gronowski has charted 946 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 64.8% of his passes. He has rushed 76 times for 313 yards and 11 touchdowns, and is the leading rusher for a quarterback in college football.
He has scored at least one touchdown in each of the first eight games, becoming the first Hawkeye to do so since 1960. The 11 rushing touchdowns rank second in the Big Ten and sixth in the nation, while tying him for most among FBS quarterbacks. His 289 rushing yards rank 12th in single-season Iowa history at the quarterback position.
