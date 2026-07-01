The Brand Patch Is Inevitable: Which Sponsor Makes Sense for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Embrace it.



Okay, at least accept it. The future is inevitable, and that future is seeing the Iowa Hawkeyes partner with a brand. It's happening across the college sports landscape as we speak.



One of Iowa's rivals, the Wisconsin Badgers, were the latest to come to terms with the reality. The Badgers are going to be sporting a patch of the Culver's logo on their jerseys moving forward.

Freshly stitched. Never frozen.



A partnership rooted in Wisconsin and built to create meaningful opportunities for Badger student-athletes.

#OnWisconsin x @culvers pic.twitter.com/xoSjl1Zq0g — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 30, 2026

I understand the logic of not wanting to touch the iconic Iowa football uniforms. I really do. They are among the best in the country with a timeless look.



The fact of the matter is that Iowa may have its hand forced to strike a deal for the simple matter of NIL terms and a chunk of money coming into the athletic department.



So, with the inevitable looming, what brands make the most sense for Iowa to minimize the sting?

John Deere

It almost makes too much sense. Iowa utilizes the ANF logo, and it has become synonymous with the program, while standing for "America Needs Farmers."



What better brand to lean into than John Deere and the tie to agriculture and support for the farmers in the state? Also, the logo can be minimal, which is a nice touch.

There is a world where the patch could be as simple as the yellow deer on a black or white background, seamlessly fitting into the Hawkeyes' color scheme.



John Deere's headquarters also happen to be less than an hour away from Iowa City in Moline, Illinois. If any program wants to avoid a full-on corporate sellout, it's Iowa, so a local player in the global manufacturing game could be the logical play with big money backing it.

Casey's

If you have been to Iowa for any reason whatsoever, the odds are that you have been to Casey's in one way or another.



The gas station, which is so much more and home to arguably the most underrated pizza in America, is a staple for Iowans in daily life.

With approximately 20% of its locations in the state of Iowa, the local ties to this brand could not be any clearer.



Like the John Deere logo, the Casey's logo is a simple spelling of the name, not too different from what Culver's is on the Wisconsin uniform.



The best part? Casey's often utilizes white lettering in its branding. If you want to keep the patch to a minimum, Casey's presents another minimalistic option to Iowa.

UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

Quite possibly the best-case scenario for any patch going on Iowa's uniform exists in the form of the Hawkeyes' best tradition and one of the best in college sports.



The UI Stead Family Children's Hospital is the recipient of "The Wave" at the end of every first quarter, and becoming a staple on Iowa's uniforms would cement this tie-in with the program even more.

The financial aspect of this brand sponsorship is not nearly as important, nor is it the goal of this partnership. Iowa going this route would keep Iowa rooted in its traditionalistic attitude, which is something Iowa fans hold near and dear.



It doesn't hurt that the colors and design happen to be in line with the University of Iowa's branding, either.