Iowa's Open Practice Answers Some Questions, But Raises New Ones

Open practices are a blessing and a curse. They really are.



We get to see new players and transfers. We get to see how players look with hype and expectations surrounding them. We also get to analyze every single aspect of the practice.



Is it causing paralysis by analysis? Maybe. But some things from the Iowa Hawkeyes' open practice have created more questions than answers.

How much stock can we put into the QB battle from today?

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) readies for the snap Aug. 15, 2026 during the Kids Day at Kinnick open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone and their mother is ready to make Jeremy Hecklinski the starter. If I were promised 17-for-25 for 205 yards and five touchdowns, I'd tell Iowa to pay the man whatever he wants and wrap this battle up.



That's just not the case, though. Kirk Ferentz has never been reactive or one to make split-second decisions. Don't expect that to change here, even with Hank Brown's less-than-stellar showing today.

It would be ludicrous to say today isn't the biggest piece of the puzzle, though. Performing behind closed doors inside the practice facility is one thing. To go out and light it up, while you know fans are watching and dissecting every throw you make, is another.

This practice matters. It matters more than most. But it isn't the ultimate factor. Iowa has another half of fall camp left to see this quarterback battle through. Are we sure it will even be decided when Week 1 kicks off?

Is the defense going to be okay?

Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington (33) talks to defensive coordinator Phil Parker Aug. 15, 2026 during the Kids Day at Kinnick open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seeing an Iowa quarterback put up five touchdowns, regardless of whether it is a game or practice, is a jarring number. For the offense, that's a fantastic day and something Iowa fans have yearned for for years.



On the defensive side, that raises my suspicions and starts making me wonder if this is the year things regress a little bit. Iowa has avoided it before, but the ingredients for regression are unfortunately present.

There are plenty of new starters across this defense, which could have contributed to a little rockier of a day than many are used to. They have practiced against this offense before, but it's undeniably different when you go inside Kinnick Stadium with fans present.

Things get faster. The offense looks sharper. Missed assignments are magnified. With all of that said, in no way am I pressing panic on this defense.



What I am doing is setting my expectations for the first few games. There could be some rust. There could be some missed assignments. The hope is that those don't cost Iowa anything early, and the offense can overcome it.