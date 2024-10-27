Iowa Hawkeyes QB Opens Up On Fan Reaction
The Iowa Hawkeyes finally made a change at quarterback on Saturday, benching Cade McNamara in favor of Brendan Sullivan during the team's win over the Northwestern Wildcats.
The switch occurred after McNamara threw a pick-six, which was apparently the final straw for head coach Kirk Ferentz.
Fans were delighted at Sullivan taking the reins under center, and after the game, the 22-year-old—who actually transferred from Northwestern himself—was appreciative of the reaction.
“I definitely heard them,” Sullivan said, via Mike Hlas of The Gazette. “The amount of support they had for me when I’m out there, it was pretty cool.”
McNamara went 9-for-14 with 79 yards and also utilized his legs, carrying the ball eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa was behind 7-3 when Sullivan entered the game. The Hawkeyes then proceeded to outscore the Wildcats 37-7 the rest of the way.
Many Iowa fans will say that this is a change that Ferentz should have made weeks ago, as McNamara continued to struggle with no signs of turning anything around.
McNamara transferred to Iowa from Michigan in December 2022 and has proven to be a massive disappointment for the Hawkeyes.
Meanwhile, McNamara threw for 714 yards, six touchdowns and a couple of interceptions at Northwestern last season before making the move to Iowa City.
It seems relatively safe to say that Sullivan will be Iowa's starting quarterback the rest of the way in 2024.
The Hawkeyes improved to 5-3 with their win over Northwestern and will host the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday.