Iowa DE Announces Transfer Portal Decision

The Iowa Hawkeyes took another hit on the defensive front as one more talented prospect headed to the transfer portal on January 2. Junior defensive end Brian Allen Jr. has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive end from Lake in the Hills, Illinois, becomes the fourth Hawkeye to enter the portal this offseason and the third defender to depart within 24 hours. Eliot Clough broke the news via X.

“Iowa junior defensive end, Brian Allen Jr. has entered the transfer portal, sources tell me and @mzenitz. He has played in 28 games, registering 34 tackles, 5 TFL and 3.5 sacks in three seasons,” Clough wrote.

Brian Allen Jr. originally committed to Illinois before decommitting and signing with Iowa on signing day in December 2021. Allen was ranked as a four-star recruit according to Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ranked the 111th defensive lineman nationally and the third-best player in Illinois.

Brian Allen Jr.’s Career at Iowa

During the 2025 season, Allen played in all 13 games and recorded 16 tackles (7 solo, 9 assists), 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass breakup. His best performances included three tackles against Penn State in Iowa's 25-24 victory and three tackles at Rutgers in a 38-28 win. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen participated in 282 defensive plays, posting a 77.4 pass-rushing score and a 72.4 overall defensive rating.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 11 games and recorded 17 tackles (13 solo, 4 assists), including three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He tallied career-high four tackles (three solo, one assist) against Michigan State and recorded career-best performances including a sack and pass breakup in Iowa's 40-0 shutout of Illinois State.

Over three seasons at Iowa, Allen appeared in 28 games for the Hawkeyes while operating primarily as a rotational defensive end. He accumulated 34 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery across his three-year tenure.

Allen had been projected by many to secure a starting position in 2026, particularly with Iowa's defensive line rotation in flux. Many believed he had developed enough to earn more playing time and potential starter duties. However, the redshirt junior ultimately decided that pursuing his final year of eligibility elsewhere offered a better opportunity to compete for immediate playing time.

How Does Brian Allen Jr.’s Departure Impact Iowa’s Defense?

Allen's departure adds to significant losses along Iowa's defensive line heading into the 2026 season. The combination of Allen's exit and other departures leaves Iowa's defensive line rotation depleted and forces defensive coordinator Phil Parker to rebuild a unit that has been a program staple.

Iowa now faces the challenge of replacing multiple contributors along the defensive line while maintaining the program's elite defensive identity.

Iowa’s Top Transfer Portal Departures

Rhys Dakin (Punter): The All-American Australian punter who averaged 44.1 yards per punt as a freshman entered the portal on December 31, 2025, after LeVar Woods departed to Michigan State. Dakin averaged 43.9 yards per punt in 2025.

Kael Kolarik (Safety): The three-year letterman from Indianola, Iowa, announced his transfer portal intention on January 2, 2026, seeking his final year of eligibility elsewhere after limited playing time in 2025.

