Iowa Hawkeyes' Brutal Struggles Continue Against Troy Trojans
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a deflating loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2, and they don't look much better against the Troy Trojans in Week 3.
Iowa has gone into halftime down 14-10 thanks to a couple of massive plays: first, Troy completed a 63-yard touchdown pass. Then, the Trojans took a punt return 77 yards back to the house.
This is the second straight week the Hawkeyes have surrendered big plays.
In Iowa's loss to Iowa State last Saturday, the Hawkeyes were burnt for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown bomb Iowa gave up against Troy was yet another busted coverage, which is very uncharacteristic of a defense that is generally among the nation's elite.
Obviously, the punt return isn't on the defense, but it displays a lack of focus and discipline on a part of a Hawkeyes squad that should feel like it is playing for its season versus the Trojans.
Iowa routed Illinois State by a score of 40-0 in Week 1, putting forth a dominant effort on both sides of the ball.
The Hawkeyes are known for struggling offensively, and those issues have continued in 2024. But if the defense and special teams are also not up to par, it's going to end up being a very long season for Iowa.
And remember: the Hawkeyes have not yet even started Big Ten conference play.
Iowa will absolutely need to right the ship on both sides of the ball if it wants to have any chance against Ohio State and the rest of the teams in the Big Ten.