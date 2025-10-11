Former Iowa Center Megan Gustafson Makes History

So happy & so proud of former Hawkeye @GustafsonMeg10 She just became an @WNBA WORLD CHAMPION!🙌🏻 What a ride to @LVAces for this small town kid, from Port Wing, WI who had 11 in her class!🥹Love you, Megan! Enjoy this moment! 🏆You deserve ‘em all!😊God bless! pic.twitter.com/UFbsrpLhNU