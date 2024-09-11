Iowa Coach Addresses Potential QB Change
The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading into an important game in Week 3 against Troy. While they obviously should dominate and win the game, there are questions that need to be answered.
After the brutal loss to the rival Iowa State Cyclones and the poor play from quarterback Cade McNamara, fans are uneasy. There are even nerves that Iowa could come out flat and let Troy make a game of it this week.
More than likely, the concerns and worries aren't going to become reality. There is no question that the Hawkeyes are the better team and that they are a good team in general. They had a really bad game last week.
That being said, Kirk Ferentz was asked about potentially using backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan in an offensive package. Sullivan brings some speed and playmaking ability to the field.
Ferentz did not shut down the idea, but seemed hesitant to think that was a good idea at this point in time.
“We’ll keep an open mind to anything. Obviously if it’s going to help us win games now, that’s the first priority. And secondly, if a player — we rotate at other positions — it’s a little tougher at quarterback. It would take the right guy."
Recently, Ferentz was also asked about whether or not he still has full confidence in McNamara. He was very strong with his response to that question.
“I do. We’ve been on the field twice. Yes, so far so good. I’ll stay on the same page I’ve been on. I think he just needs to play. He needs to learn from those experiences. The faster you learn, the better, obviously. He’s missed a lot of time. I think he needs that. It is a new offense for him."
While it's good that Ferentz still has confidence in his quarterback, McNamara has to be feeling the pressure. Another bad game like he had last week and Iowa will have no choice but to consider making some kind of change at the quarterback position.
Hopefully, all of these concerns are quieted with a big game from the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback this week. However, if things don't go well, Sullivan could be in line to see some playing time.