Fantasy football is synonymous with the NFL. It drives ratings and creates an entire ecosystem of football discourse. So, why not bring it to the college football world?



That is exactly what is happening. Fantasy football, which has long been an NFL-only thing, is entering the college world in a move sure to catch fire.



The Iowa Hawkeyes, not typically known for offense, do have a few stars who can put up monster fantasy points.

The Hawkeyes Who Could Carry Your Fantasy Team

The college football landscape, which already had no shortage of things to discuss, can now sink its teeth into Yahoo's College Fantasy Football.



Like the NFL version, the roster is very similar. Teams can have a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, two flex players, and one defense.



The quirk for this version is that players will also be starting a "team offense" that will be for high-scoring offenses as a whole.

Fantasy Football is going back to school. 📣



College Fantasy Football is now on @Yahoo. Get started now: https://t.co/cUiR5lSVzr pic.twitter.com/zzHBm6zwe8 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 9, 2026

Iowa has championship pieces

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa is going to run the heck out of the ball this year. If you want volume, consistency, and a strong output, look no further than running back Kamari Moulton. Iowa's leading back last year with 878 yards, Moulton is primed to be the lead back of a run-first offense.

Moulton's touchdowns were down last year due to quarterback Mark Gronowski being elite at punching in a quarterback sneak. Iowa may lack that this year, giving Moulton a good shot at more goal-line touches.

Another Iowa offensive piece to take in your draft is tight end DJ Vonnahme. In his first action last year, Vonnahme led Iowa's offense in receiving yards, with a clear plan to be a focal point of Tim Lester's offense in 2026, with a young quarterback needing a trusty target for easy completions.



Tight ends in the college game are few and far between, so snagging one like DJ Vonnahme, who is bound to get a considerable amount of touches, sets you up for success at that position.

Lastly, is there a defense with more consistent success than that of Iowa and defensive coordinator Phil Parker? In fantasy football, you don't need the defense to be a huge scorer, but rather, not lose points.

The Hawkeyes' defense is that and then some.



Iowa is consistently among the best at limiting yards and points, plus they have an uncanny ability to turn turnovers into touchdowns.



Don't overthink the defensive pick. Take Iowa for the high floor and reap the rewards of the games this unit dominates offenses.