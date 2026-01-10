Iowa Extends List of NFL All-Pros Under Kirk Ferentz

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added two more names to their historic list of NFL All-Pros, as cornerback Cooper DeJean and linebacker Jack Campbell earned prestigious honors following the 2025 NFL regular season.

DeJean and Campbell became the 15th and 16th All-Pro selections from Iowa during Kirk Ferentz's tenure as head coach.

Cooper DeJean and Jack Campbell are the 15th and 16th NFL All-Pros from Iowa during head coach Kirk Ferentz's tenure. pic.twitter.com/VcXyAqjcLs — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) January 10, 2026

Between them, DeJean and Campbell have also won the Super Bowl (DeJean with the Philadelphia Eagles) and earned Pro Bowl selections (Campbell with the Detroit Lions).

Cooper DeJean’s Iowa Career

DeJean had elite production across multiple defensive roles in three seasons (2021-2023) at Iowa. During his sophomore season in 2022, he recorded 75 total tackles (56 solo, 19 assists), including three tackles for loss, five interceptions for 91 yards, and three interception return touchdowns, setting a program single-season record for interception return touchdowns.

DeJean's five interceptions in 2022 ranked 11th in the nation and second in the Big Ten Conference. He also posted eight pass breakups, the second-most on the team, while combining his defensive excellence with elite special teams play, returning 21 punts for 241 yards (11.5 yards per return average) with one punt return touchdown.

During the 2022 Music City Bowl against Kentucky, he earned MVP honors after recording seven tackles, a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown, and three punt returns for 42 yards.

In his final 2023 season before being sidelined by a season-ending injury, DeJean recorded 41 tackles (26 solo, 15 assists), two interceptions, five pass breakups, and 21 punt returns for 241 yards with one punt return touchdown. He earned unanimous consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-American by the AFCA, FWAA, The Athletic, CBS, Phil Steele, Sports Illustrated, Walter Camp, and Associated Press.

DeJean went on to join the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Jack Campbell’s Iowa Career

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) gets ready to run out of the tunnel during players introduction before kickoff against Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his freshman season at Iowa in 2019, Campbell appeared in 11 games and recorded five tackles while developing in the program's defensive system. His sophomore season in 2020 produced 29 tackles (with one sack and one interception) across five games.

In his Junior season at Iowa, he recorded 140 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and one touchdown. Following the 2021 season, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors while leading Iowa's defense to the best yards-per-play average in the country.

In his senior season in 2022, Campbell delivered arguably his most dominant performance. He led the elite Iowa defense to a nation-high yards-per-play average and ranked in the top five in total defense and defensive efficiency. Campbell finished the regular season with 118 tackles (ranking second in the Big Ten and tied for 13th nationally), adding two interceptions, one recovered fumble, and one forced fumble.

Following the season, he received the 2022 Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, the William V. Campbell Trophy as a scholar-athlete, Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year recognition.

Campbell was selected 18th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Iowa's Complete NFL All-Pro List Under Kirk Ferentz

Iowa has produced 16 All-Pros under Kirk Ferentz's leadership.

Offensive Line: OL Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay), OL Brandan Scherff (Washington), OL Marshal Yanda (Baltimore)

Tight Ends: TE T.J. Hockenson (Detroit), TE George Kittle (San Francisco), TE Dallas Clark (Indianapolis), TE Sam LaPorta (Detroit)

Defensive Backs: DB Desmond King (LA Chargers), DB Micah Hyde (Buffalo), DB Bob Sanders (Indianapolis), DB Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles)

Defensive Line: DL Mike Daniels (Green Bay), DL Aaron Kampman (Green Bay)

Linebacker: LB Chad Greenway (Minnesota), LB Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions)

Special Teams: PK Nate Kaeding (San Diego)

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!