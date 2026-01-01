Iowa ReliaQuest Bowl Takeaways: Mark Gronowski Leaves in Style

For the first time all year, the Iowa Hawkeyes found a way to beat a ranked team. After losing to Iowa State, Indiana, Oregon, and USC, the Hawkeyes finally got the job done vs. Vanderbilt.

While they've played in the Outback Bowl before, this was the first time Iowa had the honor of playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The rebranding certainly helped as they picked up their first bowl win since the 2022 season.

Vanderbilt entered as the favorites, and rightfully so. The Commodores were inches away from being in the College Football Playoffs, but ultimately the SEC has struggled big time this bowl season. Iowa's win pushes SEC teams to 0-5 in bowl games as the Hawkeyes prevailed, 34-27.

1. Iowa Outcoached Vanderbilt

2025 ReliaQuest Bowl Champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bpULuyvj7e — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 31, 2025

At the end of the day, head coach Kirk Ferentz put on a masterclass. It wasn't perfect, and offensive coordinator Tim Lester would love to have that red-zone interception back, but Iowa proved to be extrmeely polished and put forward one of their best performances of the season.

The Commodores got far too cute with the punt that cost them not only fourth down, but changed the landscape of this entire game. Iowa was handed a short field and quarterback Mark Gronowski needed only one play to connect with wideout Reece Vander Zee.

Clark Lea opted to kick a field goal late in attempt to get the Commodores the ball back. Iowa was well disciplined on special teams and their offense took care of business to get the job done.

2. Mark Gronowski Goes Out In Style

The game began with Gronowski missing a screen pass and Hawkeyes fans wondered if it would be one of those days. He quickly put that behind him and the aforementioned interception didn't mean much either. This was one of Gronowski's best games of the year and it just so happened to come against an SEC school.

The fifth-year senior quarterback finished 16/22 for 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He added 10 carries for 54 rushing yards and of course punched it in on the ground with his signature Gronowski plowski.

3. Iowa's Future Is Extremely Bright

While they may not enter next season in the Top 25, head coach Kirk Ferentz' impending return gives Hawkeyes fans a ton to look forward to. Knowing running back Kamari Moulton is a focal point of the offense, as is tight end DJ Vonnahme, Iowa has nothing to be worried about.

They recently learned Koen Entringer would be back next season as well which helps keep their defense in check. Yes, this team is losing a ton of seniors, but that's the beauty of college football and Iowa knows they'll be ready for the next step.

