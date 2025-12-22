Cooper DeJean Reacts to Brother's Iowa Commitment

The Iowa Hawkeyes are already making leaps in the class of 2027. Kirk Ferentz and Co. officially added a ton of talent to the class of 2026 in the early signing period and got to business for the following year right away.

Jaxx DeJean, Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean’s brother and a four-star prospect, announced his commitment to the black and gold.

“COMMITTED!!! 🏠 🐤,” Jaxx wrote.

The Super Bowl champion CB celebrated his younger brother's commitment with a hyped X post. The former second-round pick reshared his brother’s post with a message full of pride.

“Let’s gooo!!! Proud of you brotha!🐤🐤🐤,” Cooper wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (OABCIG) High School announced his commitment on Sunday night, December 21, 2025, choosing Iowa over Michigan, Kansas State, UAB, UNLV, Nebraska and Alabama.

Jaxx DeJean becomes the third commitment for Iowa's 2027 recruiting class, joining in-state linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham. The TE was relieved after making his decision.

“Playing the tight end position and getting the opportunity to play at Tight End University feels great,” DeJean said following his commitment. “It’s a big relief. Obviously, it’s not a easy decision for anyone to make, but I feel like I made the right decision.”

"Iowa just feels like home, with the coaching staff and everyone around the facility, it just feels like there's already a great connection and of course the history and production speaks for itself."

Jaxx DeJean’s High School Career

During his junior season in 2025, DeJean posted remarkable production numbers across all phases of the game. As a receiver, he caught 36 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns. As a runner, he carried the ball 27 times for 207 yards and three additional touchdowns. DeJean also displayed his offensive versatility by completing 14 of 21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns from the quarterback position.

On the defensive side of the ball, DeJean recorded 18.5 tackles and three interceptions while also contributing 378 yards on punt returns and averaging 10.8 yards per punt return.

During his sophomore season in 2024, DeJean's production was equally impressive. He caught 57 passes for 620 yards and scored 10 touchdowns while recording 16 carries for 38 yards. Defensively, he accumulated 20.5 tackles and two interceptions.

As a freshman, DeJean recorded 500 receiving yards, 128 rushing yards, and 12 touchdowns while also making 28 tackles with four interceptions on defense.

Jaxx DeJean's commitment represents the continuation of a legendary family legacy at Iowa. His older brother, Cooper DeJean, became one of the most decorated players in recent Iowa football history before being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper established himself as an Iowa icon, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023 and two-time All-Big Ten selections.

