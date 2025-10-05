Iowa Extends Offer to 2026 Four-Star QB

Inside The Hawkeyes

A Boise State commit just received an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Four-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger may already be committed to Boise State, but that doesn't scare the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has been around long enough to know that anything can happen in recruiting, and it certainly doesn't hurt to extend an offer. That's exactly what he and the Hawkeyes' staff did by offering Bessinger on October 4.

Back on May 16, Bessinger completed his visit with the Broncos. It didn't take long for him to make up his mind as he committed three days later, May 19, 2025. Utah's No. 6-ranked player attends Davis High School and is a four-star quarterback.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz huddles with his team during a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bessinger took to social media to announce, "Humble to receive an offer from Iowa!!! Go Hawkeyes!!!" In his bio, the first thing mentioned is "Boise St Commit". Regardless, the 6'5'' 205-pound QB is clearly still on the hunt to find his home for the 2026 season.

247Sports lists him as the No. 24 QB in the nation. He's ranked No. 306 overall and received 12 offers during the recruiting process. Bessinger re-opened his recruiting process on September 21 when he revealed that Minnesota had sent him an offer. Now, the Broncos commit has a decision to make.

Bessinger drew interest from the pair of Big 10 schools due to a monster start in his senior season. Through the first three games, he was 91/121 for 1,154 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to no interceptions. If that wasn't enough, he added a pair of rushing touchdowns with 150 rushing yards.

One of the most intriguing things about heading to Iowa is the fact they don't have a single 2026 QB commit. Bessinger is one of two at Boise State, and he would be the second at Minnesota as well. Iowa's current starting QB is fifth-year senior Mark Gronowski. Sophomore QB Hank Brown backed him up in the Indiana game, though there's a trio of three-star freshman waiting for their name to be called. Bessinger, a four-star, would immediately leapfrog all three of those players.

National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote, "Big framed pocket passer pushing 6-foot-5 with plenty of room to fill out and add good weight... Shows excellent touch and timing on the deep ball and when combined with his size and arm talent, has one of the bigger upsides of any QB in the region."

Iowa is falling behind in terms of their 2026 class, but the addition of Bessinger would immediately give them a massive boost.

