Iowa Hawkeyes Receives Massive Mark Gronowski Injury Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes hit a major roadblock last week. Quarterback Mark Gronowski suffered a blow to his knee in a 20-15 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. He went down after getting tackled at the start of the fourth quarter.
Gronowski was taken to the medical tent and later spotted on the sidelines. He even threw some warm-up passes, but did not return to the field. It was apparently a precautionary call from head coach Kirk Ferentz to avoid anything serious.
The move did not pay off as the Hawkeyes went from tied at 13-13 to losing 20-15 in Gronowski’s absence. Offensive coordinator Tim Lester was asked to share an update on the QB on Tuesday.
“Encouraging news is that all those guys are banged up or going into a bye week. We're all into bye week right?” Lester said. “All injured players are working hard to get back. Don't know Mark's status yet. It's cloudy. We don't need to know, though, because it is a bye week.”
The clouds seemed to spread out a little by Sunday. CBS insider Matt Zenitz shared an encouraging update about the Hawkeyes' QB. While there is no clear timeline for Gronowski’s return, Iowa is expected to have its offensive leader back on the field at some point later this season.
“An update on Iowa starting QB Mark Gronowski, who suffered a knee injury last week vs. Indiana: His status is still relatively TBD, but one positive is that the injury isn’t considered long-term or season-ending, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz wrote.
The Hawkeyes’ QB completed 19 of 25 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against Indiana before getting sidelined. Backup QB Hank Brown saw the Hawkeyes through the night. He threw an interception with his first pass and finished the game with five completions for 13 passes.
Gronwoski has thrown 68 completions of 106 passes for 636 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in five games this season. His rushing game has stolen the spotlight with the QB recording 54 carries for 150 yards and seven touchdowns. He became the winningest QB in college football history after the Week 4 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Iowa had a bye week in Week 6, and the injury did not affect their record. But they would certainly need Grownoski back as they gear up to face Penn State and Oregon in the coming weeks.