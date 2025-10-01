Iowa Gets Unsatisfying Mark Gronowski Injury Update
Mark Gronowski watched most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines on Saturday as the Iowa Hawkeyes lost to the Indiana Hoosiers. The quarterback awkwardly tripped up in the first few minutes of the first half while avoiding a defender during a rushing attempt.
Gronowski injured his left knee and was taken to the medical tent. He returned to the sidelines and threw some warm-up passes, but head coach Kirk Ferentz chose to keep him away from action to avoid making things worse.
Sophomore QB Hank Brown took care of the business in Growowski’s absence. His first pass was intercepted, and he finished with five completions of 13 passes for no touchdowns and one interception.
When Gronowski left the field, the Hawkeyes were 13-13, but they fell to 20-15 without him. Ferentz said the quarterback couldn’t decelerate, so he didn’t return to the field. Fans were hoping to get an update from the offensive coordinator, Tim Lester. However, he didn’t make things clear either.
Lester addressed the media on Tuesday and shared a dubious update on Gronowski.
“Encouraging news is that all those guys are banged up or going into a bye week. We're all into bye week right?” Lester said. “All injured players are working hard to get back. Don't know Mark's status yet. It's cloudy. We don't need to know, though, because it is a bye week.”
The Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator said they might have an update about the quarterback next week.
“So next week, same bat time, same bat channel. Got head ball coach up here, he can tell you more about it as we find out more.” Lester said.
Lester added that the team is excited to go into a bye week after five back-to-back games. He labeled the fixtures as physical and believes the team has improved. The bye week will give them the opportunity to test their squad depth, as they will need the twos and threes even more as the season progresses.
The winningest QB in college football history completed 19 of 25 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception against Indiana before getting injured. Gronowski has thrown an interception in both of Iowa’s losses this season.
It is shaping up to be an excellent season for the Hawkeyes. They are 3-2 right now, but the losses have been very narrow, and the game could have gone either way. Fans would hope to get a positive update on the QB’s injury, as a more prolonged absence can derail Iowa’s season.