Iowa Slides in Power Rankings After Heartbreaking Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes were oh so close to earning a statement victory, only for to fall short in devastating fashion.
Facing an Indiana Hoosiers team that just scored 63 points a week prior, the Hawkeyes' defense played phenomenal football throughout their Week 5 matchup and kept them in the game until the very end. Unfortunately for them, a late Hoosiers drive after a missed field goal allowed them to escape Kinnick Stadium with their undefeated record intact. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes lost their second game of the season in heartbreaking fashion.
Without further ado, let's dive into our Big Ten power rankings to see how the loss affected the Hawkeyes' placement.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0 Overall, 1-0 Big Ten)
Last Week: 1
Week 5 Result: 24-6 win at Washington
It feels like the Buckeyes still haven't reached their full potential, yet they still earned a three-score win on the road against a solid Washington team. Julian Sayin was pretty efficient throwing the ball while the stingy defense held the Huskies to just 234 total yards and 1-for-11 on third downs.
2. Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 5 Result: 30-24 win at Penn State
The Ducks earned the biggest statement victory of the week by going into Beaver Stadium and braving the whiteout to defeat Penn State in a double-overtime thriller. Even though they let the Nittany Lions back into the game after taking a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Ducks proved that they are a true national title threat with this win.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 5 Result: 20-15 win at Iowa
The Hoosiers' high-flying offense came back down to Earth against Iowa, but they were still able to overcome their struggles and earn a hard-fought victory. Considering how many highly-ranked teams walk out of Kinnick Stadium with losses, the Hoosiers could consider themselves fortunate.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 5 Result: 30-24 loss vs. Oregon
In a vacuum, a double-overtime loss to a fellow national championship contender is nothing to be ashamed of. In context, James Franklin is now 4-21 against top-10 opponents as the Nittany Lions' head coach. If he can't beat one now with the whiteout behind him, how is he supposed to do it on the road or at a neutral site?
5. Michigan Wolverines (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 7
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Wolverines return from their bye to face Wisconsin in Week 6.
6. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 5 Result: 34-32 win vs. USC
A strong bounce-back performance from Bret Bielema's team after last week's humiliating loss to Indiana. The Illini were able to withstand a late USC rally and kick a last-second field goal to earn their first Big Ten victory of the season.
7. USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 5 Result: 34-32 loss at Illinois
Credit to the Trojans for fighting back after falling behind 31-17 early in the fourth quarter, but they just couldn't finish the job. Lincoln Riley's defense once again looks like a weakness after its first matchup against a good offense.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Cornhuskers return from their bye to face Maryland in Week 6.
9. Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 5 Result: 24-6 loss vs. Ohio State
In their first game against a Power Four team all season, the Huskies' offense proved to be no match for Ohio State's suffocating defense. They at least kept it somewhat close against the defending national champions, but close isn't good enough.
10. Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 10
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Terrapins will put their undefeated record on the line against Washington in Week 6.
11. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 5 Result: 20-15 loss vs. Indiana
Kinnick Stadium magic nearly led to another upset, but the Hawkeyes just couldn't seal the deal against Indiana. Like countless games over the past few years, the Hawkeyes' defense played phenomenally while the offense struggled.
12. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 13
Week 5 Result: 31-28 win vs. Rutgers
The Golden Gophers overcame an early 14-0 deficit to earn a gutsy win in their Big Ten opener. Drake Lindsay threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Minnesota to victory.
13. Michigan State Spartans (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 12
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Spartans face Nebraska this weekend after their bye.
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 14
Week 5 Result: 31-28 loss at Minnesota
The Scarlet Knights have now seen two leads evaporate in as many games against Big Ten opponents. If just a few plays went differently, they might be 5-0 and much closer to the top of these power rankings, but alas.
15. Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Boilermakers face a dangerous Illinois team coming out of their bye week.
16. Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 5 Result: Bye
The Badgers travel to face Michigan after their bye week as Luke Fickell's seat grows hotter and hotter.
17. Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 17
Week 5 Result: 17-14 win vs. UCLA
The Wildcats were the lucky winners of this season's Big Ten Toilet Bowl and will not go winless in conference play. What an accomplishment.
18. UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1)
Last Week: 18
Week 5 Result: 17-14 loss at Northwestern
If the Bruins can't even beat Northwestern, then there's a very good chance that they won't win a game all season. It's honestly quite astounding how quickly things have gone downhill at UCLA since making the jump to the Big Ten.
