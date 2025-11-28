Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa's Mark Gronowski Sets Numerous Records vs. Nebraska

While the Iowa Hawkeyes only had Mark Gronowski for one season, he left his mark on the record books.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
All it took was one final statement game from quarterback Mark Gronowski to etch his name in history. Gronowski is far from the most consistent QB in the nation, but Iowa Hawkeyes fans know they are going to miss him dearly.

In the end, he propelled them to an easy, 40-16 victory over Nebraska. The rivalry is no more as Iowa has dominated them for years now, especially on the road. Gronowski's performance helped the team win their seventh straight game in Lincoln as they've now won 10 of the last 11 overall.

Gronowski's Rushing TD Record

For the first time this year, the "Gronowski Plowski" name made it on television. As part of the CBS broadcast, Iowa's signature QB sneak was highlighted on numerous occasions. With Gronowski needing two pushes to get in the first time around, that touchdown turned out to be a historic one.

In the last 30 years, Gronowski is just one touchdown shy of the all time B1G record. He trails Denard Robinson's record of 16, but he at least made it into Iowa's record book. The Hawkeyes all-time rushing touchdown record in a single season for a QB now belongs to Gronowski.

It's a much deserving record for him to have as he had a rushing touchdown in all but one game this season. Had it not been for his early sluggish performance against Michigan State, he would've left no doubt by finishing every single game with a rushing touchdown. Still, 15 in one season is absolutely terrific, especially for a QB.

TD Record Isn't Enough, Gronowski Set The QB Rushing Record As Well

It took until the very end, but Gronowski was able to power his way through the Nebraska defense on 4th and 2 to set the single season rushing record by a QB. One has to go back to 1956, 1960, and 1966 for the names Gronowski surpassed against the Cornhuskers: Ken Pleon, Wilburn Hollis and Ed Podolak.

Those records seemingly stood the test of time, but Gronowski had his eyes on the prize. Head coach Kirk Ferentz knew the record was within sight and he wasn't about to punt the ball away. Gronowski deserves every bit of both of these records, though Iowa fans will have to look back and wonder what could've been this season.

Sure, they finish the season 8-4, but those close losses to Iowa State, Indiana, Oregon and USC continue to haunt them. Gronowski will be gone after this season, and one can only imagine how hard it's going to be to replace him.

