Iowa Hawkeyes New QB Reveals First Thoughts After Transfer
The Iowa Hawkeyes may very well have landed their quarterback of the future. Hank Brown has committed to the program in the transfer portal after deciding to leave the Auburn Tigers.
Brown has shown flashes of elite arm potential. However, there is a lot of work for him to do to reach his full potential.
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa staff knew that they needed to make a move at quarterback. Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton are expected to be back in 2025, but neither provides top-tier arm talent. Brown does offer that potential ability.
Following his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes, Brown spoke out and revealed more details about his decision and why he made it.
"Being able to visit and see the culture that they have,” Brown said of Iowa. “And being able to see it, not only from the coaches but also the players as well. And then obviously getting to sit with coach Lester and just learn the offense and see the way that I’m going to be able to fit into it just really excites me. I think this is a big step for me in where I’m headed in the trajectory of my career. So that’s where I’m at right now and I’m super excited to be a Hawkeye.”
Immediately after entering the transfer portal, Brown starting being connected to Iowa. That connection ended up becoming a reality.
During his two years with Auburn in very limited playing time, Brown ended up completing 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 535 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
He will have three years of eligibility left with the Hawkeyes. That does give the hope that he could take over as the starter in 2025 and give Iowa some stability at the position for the future.
If he is able to reach his ceiling, Brown has the potential to be a top-tier college quarterback.
All of that being said, it's going to be interesting to watch the Hawkeyes' quarterback competition for 2025. Brown is going to be a major player even at a young age.
Don't be surprised if he ends up becoming the starter for Iowa.