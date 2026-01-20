Two Iowa Players Win B1G Weekly Awards

Not one, but two Iowa Hawkeyes earned B1G player of the week honors.

Senior forward Hannah Stuelke took home the most prized possession as the B1G Player of the Week, but she wasn't alone.

Freshman guard Addie Deal was named B1G Freshman of the Week for the first time in her young career. Coming off a dominant game against Oregon, this was well deserved.

Sitting at 16-2 (7-0) the Hawkeyes recently earned their first Top 10 ranking since the Caitlin Clark days, and it's no secret why with players like Stuelke and Deal doing their thing.

B1G Player Of The Week - Hannah Stuelke

For the January 19 awards, Stuelke left quite an impression on the B1G. Sitting at 28.4 minutes per game, Stuelke has climbed the Hawkeyes leaderboard, as she's now averaging 14.2 points per game, only two shy of team leading guard Ava Heiden.

Stuelke put up a combined 40 points with 17 rebounds and 13 assists against Oregon and No. 15 Michigan State. Her 10-14 shooting against a Top 15 team was quite impressive, to say the least. While you'll never see the Iowa native attempting a three-pointer, Stuelke doesn't even need that element in her game to make an impression.

At 6'2'' Stuelke continues to dominate in all aspects of the game. Even if there are better defenders than her, she makes up for it with her abilities on offense that go far beyond just scoring.

The B1G noted this was Iowa's first player of the week since Lucy Olsen on February 3, 2025. This was Stuelke's first player of the week honor and a career high in assists against Oregon certainly helped her case.

B1G Freshman Of The Week - Addie Deal

It's been over four years since Iowa has had a player named Freshman of the Week. Addison O'Grady was the last to do so on January 3, 2022, showing just how important this accomplishment is for Deal.

Deal put up a career high 18 points against Oregon, a total that was the most by a Hawkeyes freshman since Caitlin Clark in 2021. Those are big shoes to fill, but Deal is more than up for the challenge.

Against Oregon, Deal went 7-9 from the field which included her stellar night from three-point range (4-4). A few nights later, she added eight points in 15 minutes off the bench as she drilled another two three-pointers, making her 6-6 in her last two games.

