Iowa Forward Earns AP National Player Of The Week Honors

For the first time in her career, Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke was named AP National Player of the Week.

The day prior, Stuelke etched her name in the B1G as their player of the week. Seeing Stuelke's name attached to both weekly awards shows just how much of an impact she truly made.

Head coach Jan Jensen's team wouldn't be the same without the senior, and she knows it. On a team where youth and inexperience run wild, Stuelke brings a much needed veteran presence.

Having been on the team since the 2022-23 season, everything is beginning to click. Stuelke is averaging a career high 14.2 points per game as she's coming off arguably the best week of her four-year career.

AP National Player Of The Week - Hannah Stuelke

All eyes on 45 👀@StuelkeHannah is the AP National Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/H4hf1QNGgd — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 20, 2026

In a world where freshman Addie Deal is being compared to Caitlin Clark, Stuelke is out here making a name for herself, if she hasn't already. The Iowa native put up a career high in assists against Oregon before being nearly flawless against a Top 15 team.

In the announcement, AP noted Stuelke shot over 65% from the field in Iowa's last two wins. Iowa is one of two teams still undefeated in the B1G, and they have Stuelke to thank for that.

Stuelke is one of many players who can pop off at any given moment. Lately, she's been the hot hand and Jensen plans on riding her as long as she possibly can. With 40 points in her last two games, Stuelke is putting together a stretch most college athletes could only dream of.

Stuelke's Time To Shine

Hawk Fans...you recognize this AP National Player of the Week?!😉 Tremendous recognition for @StuelkeHannah Congrats, Hannah! You rocked the week and have been stacking the days!👊🏼So proud of you & happy for you! Keep it rollin'! https://t.co/4OMBaoVIUq — Jan Jensen (@goiowa) January 20, 2026

It's not like Stuelke was a supporting act on this team, she's been averaging at least 24.5 minutes per game her last three seasons. Now, it's all paying off. Iowa's investment in their 6'2'' forward has turned into her being named AP National Player of the Week, an honor her coach acknowledged on social media.

"Hawk Fans...you recognize this AP National Player of the Week?!" Jensen wrote on X. "Tremendous recognition for Hannah Stuelke. Congrats, Hannah! You rocked the week and have been stacking the days! So proud of you & happy for you! Keep it rollin'!"

Stuelke will have a chance to add to her stellar resume as Iowa's next two games are also against ranked opponents. No. 15 Maryland and No. 12 Ohio State await, but top teams seem to bring out the best in Stuelke which is the last thing the Terrapins and Buckeyes want to run into.

