Iowa Hawkeyes' HC Kirk Ferentz Reveals Roster Change Ahead of 2025 Season
As we quickly approach the 2025 college football season, Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz recently gave an update on two of the program's rising start.
When asked about if defensive back Teegan Davis and offensive lineman Cody Fox were still on the roster during the Big Ten Conference Media Days, Ferentz told reporters that Fox is no longer with the team.
“Teegan is," Ferentz stated. "Yeah, he made it. Cleared medically. I won’t say it’s a miracle, but it was a long shot. He was really fighting a tough battle. But he got cleared this summer and based on this past month, looks like he’s going to be ready to go. Cody’s not. Cody decided to walk away from football. Great kid."
Fox, a former four-star recruit and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Iowa, was one of Ferentz's top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. At 6-foot-4, 289 lbs., Fox had an adequate frame and solid agility to become a serious contributor up front for the Hawkeyes. However, questions began to grow when the redshirt freshman was not featured on the team's two-deep depth chart during spring practice.
Luckily for Ferentz and Iowa, the program was able to land 2025 three-star interior offensive lineman Lucas Allgeyer, along with 2026 three-star Colin Whitters. Allgeyer will have time to develop behind the Hawkeyes' stout offensive line this season, while Whitters will join the program next season.
