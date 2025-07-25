Iowa Hawkeyes' HC Kirk Ferentz Reveals Thoughts on Revenue Sharing in NCAA
With the Big Ten Conference Media Days taking place in Las Vegas, NV this week, college football fans were able to receive an interesting prospective into the landscape of the sport from Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz.
When asked about the House of Representatives settlement on NIL and direct revenue sharing, Ferentz told reporters on Thursday that he believes it is a positive for the NCAA right now.
"I view this as a positive right now," Ferentz said. "Not everybody is maybe going to be able to get to that 20.5 number. There's always been some inequality in college athletics across the board. Everybody has an opportunity to get to that number. If we can keep it there and keep the NIL deals within reason and actually being justified, I think that would be really healthy for our sport because the way we've been going, I worry about the sustainability about that."
With the settlement of House vs. NCAA back in June, universities in the NCAA will be allowed to directly pay athletes, with payments being limited to $20.5 million per school. Ferentz, like many of his fellow college football coaches, also agrees that keeping NIL deals within reason and being justified is the next steps in solving the issue of paying collegiate athletes.
Ferentz followed up the comment with his optimism for finding balance so every school has an opportunity to be successful.
"After spending six years in the National Football League where contracts are contracts and where there are salary caps, there's minimums and maximums, to me that's the ultimate league," Ferentz stated. "I know we're not a professional operation, but hopefully we can find some balance where everybody does have an opportunity to be successful and it's just not a matter of haves and have-nots."
While Iowa may not be a powerhouse school in the NIL department, the Hawkeyes still managed to land quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal this offseason. The former FCS standout brings tons of experience to the position, as he accumulated over 10,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his four years as the starter for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
