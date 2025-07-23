Iowa Hawkeyes' Hidden Strength Could be Bad News for Big Ten
The Iowa Hawkeyes are not generally being considered as a top-tier team heading into the 2025 college football season, and you can understand why.
They just lost superstar running back Kaleb Johnson to the NFL Draft, their defense looks very different, and while they did nab quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal, we really don't know how he will perform against FBS competition.
However, while Iowa probably wouldn't be contending with the Ohio States and Penn States of the world, the Hawkeyes might actually be a stronger club than most are assuming going into the new campaign. Why? Because of their offensive line.
Led by All-Big Ten preseason honorees Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker, Iowa has one of the best — and most experienced — offensive lines you will find across the country. This, in turn, should once again pave the way to a rushing rushing attack, even without Johnson.
Remember: both Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson flashed significant potential last season, so it's entirely possible that the Hawkeyes' ground game won't miss a beat even after Johnson's departure. Heck, Johnson himself wasn't even on anyone's radar before last season.
Iowa is returning three starters in Jones, Dunker and guard Beau Stephens. Sophomore Kade Pieper will be stepping in as the right guard, leaving left tackle as the only real question mark for the Hawkeyes. But based on Iowa's history with churning out good tackles, Kirk Ferentz surely knows exactly what he is doing.
We all know Iowa as "Tight End U," but it success in producing quality NFL offensive linemen has widely been ignored. We are seeing that again now, as both Jones and Dunker should be draft picks next spring.
The Hawkeyes went 8-5 last season, but thanks to a very sturdy group in the trenches and a hopefully improved quarterback situation, they could be an even better squad in 2025.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
