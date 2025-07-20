Iowa Hawkeyes' Disappointing Transfer Named Breakout Candidate
When the Iowa Hawkeyes poached wide receiver Jacob Gill from the Northwestern Wildcats via the transfer portal, he was expected to help significantly boost the team's aerial attack. Well, that did not exactly happen in Gill's first year at Iowa City.
Gill managed just 35 catches for 411 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2024, going without a catch twice. He did log six receptions for 138 yards in a loss to UCLA in November, but that represented the only time he finished with over 50 yards in an individual game last season.
To be fair, Gill did not exactly have great quarterback play to work with. The triumvirate of Cade McNamara, Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton was subpar, to say the least. Now, Gill will have new transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski — the former FCS Walter Payton award winner — throwing him the football, which should benefit him greatly.
As a matter of fact, Zach Hiney of Hawkeyes Wire seems to believe that Gill is a potential breakout player heading into 2025.
"Gill was a transfer from Northwestern last season and was the most productive wide receiver on the roster," Hiney wrote. "The 6-foot 185-pound senior was able to provide pretty consistent production, despite playing with a slew of different quarterbacks. With Gronwoksi in the fold now and another year in Tim Lester's system, I expect Gill to perform very well in 2025."
Perhaps this really will serve as a breakthrough year for Gill, who has totaled 51 grabs for 606 yards and four scores throughout his collegiate career.
If that does occur, then Iowa's passing game might actually be respectable in 2025, especially if Gronowski pans out the way the Hawkeyes hope.
