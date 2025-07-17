Iowa Hawkeyes Have 'Fun Option' to Replace Kaleb Johnson
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost the engine behind their offense this offseason, as running back Kaleb Johnson decided to take his talents to the NFL.
Now, Iowa will be searching for answers in its backfield, and while Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson, both of whom saw extensive playing time last season, seem prepared to answer the challenge, Zach Hiney of Hawkeyes Wire has identified another potential solution: Nathan McNeil.
"Three-star recruit in the 2025 class. 96th-ranked running back in the 2025 recruiting class. Probably won't see playing time in 2025 unless injuries run rampant, but will be fun option to keep an eye on for 2026," Hiney wrote.
Is it possible that McNeil could get some playing time this coming season? Certainly. Remember: last year, most expected Johnson and Moulton to share the backfield. As a matter of fact, Moulton received more carries in the season opener. We see how that worked out.
So, while McNeil may be fairly far down on Iowa's depth chart, we really don't know how things will shake out until we get to the regular season.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound McNeil has been regarded as a very intriguing prospect who runs hard with strong field vision, which sounds a heck of a lot like Johnson.
Johnson came out of nowhere to rack up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground last season, leading the Big Ten in both categories. We'll see if the Hawkeyes' backfield yields any more surprises in 2025 and if McNeil is among them.
