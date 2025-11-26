Iowa Defeats Ole Miss Behind Dominant Guard
The Iowa Hawkeyes, despite their 5-0 start to this season, were deemed a "wait and see" product by many due to their strength, or lack thereof, of schedule. Having played five straight games at home against winnable (to say the least) non-conference opponents, folks beyond the fanbase were waiting for Ben McCollum's first team in the black and gold to face a real challenge. In the form of the Ole Miss Rebels, on a neutral floor, no less, the Hawkeyes were granted just that.
No Slouch in Competition
The Rebels, also 5-0 entering the contest, represent the notoriously tough and recently dominant Southeastern Conference (SEC). The team appeared to serve, going in, as Iowa's first full test of the season that would work to determine what the team is truly capable of. Led by head coach Chris Beard, Ole Miss made a formidable case for themselves prior to tipoff.
The Rebels lived up to their reputation too, only that wasn't enough to overcome a spirited performance from the Hawkeyes, led in-specific by star guard and go-to scorer, Bennett Stirtz. Iowa would ultimately overcome Ole Miss 74-69, after a nip and tuck battle the whole way through that rarely saw momentum swing out of balance.
After entering the half knotted at a 31-31, it was a slightly superior second-period effort from the Hawkeyes that eventually allowed them to pull away in the match. In addition to the team's stellar defensive effort - Ole Miss being held below 70 points was the first time that had happened all year - the aforementioned Stirtz had his way with the Rebels' own defense.
Making His Own Case
Making up for a lack of consistent scoring elsewhere in the offense, the senior transfer posted a season-high 29 points in a full 40-minute performance. Stirtz lead either team in scoring by a sizable margin, accounting for a crucial chunk of Iowa's total point share and, as has been the usual case, was the deciding factor in his team's victory.
Not only did the guard essentially score at will, but he also added three rebounds and two assists to a tally that will easily go down as one of the most impressive not only from Stirtz this season so far, but on the wider B1G conference scale as a whole.
Led by Stirtz's efforts, Iowa has officially eclipsed their expectations as a good team that beats the opponents that they're supposed to; if the win over Ole Miss means anything, it's that Coach McCollum and his Hawkeyes may be more ready for the jump in difficulty that comes with conference play than previously thought.
Fans can get used to having faith in the men's basketball team in Iowa City once more, no matter where they're playing and who against.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!