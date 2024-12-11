Iowa Hawkeyes Hosting Intriguing SEC Transfer Portal QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes are known to be a team looking for a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal. It sounds like they may have their eyes set on an intriguing SEC signal caller.
Hank Brown, who played the last two years with the Auburn Tigers, is set to visit with Iowa.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Brown will be visiting with the Hawkeyes on Thursday. He would be a very intriguing addition for the 2025 season and beyond.
Brown would bring a much more prolific arm to the table than Iowa has had in recent years. He is also young.
During the 2024 college football season, Brown was a redshirt freshman. He still has a lot of years ahead of him and the Hawkeyes could bring him in to be their new immediate starter and a guy they can build around moving forward.
Speaking of his 2024 season with Auburn, things didn't go according to plan for Brown. He wasn't bad, but he did not end up playing a whole lot.
When everything was said and done, Brown ended up completing 62.8 percent of his pass attempts for 403 yarsd, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. In limited playing time, his numbers were not horrible.
An interesting fact about this visit is that David Eickholt of 247 Sports has already made a crystal ball prediction that Brown will end up landing with Iowa.
All of that being said, this is something to watch closely. Brown could very well end up being the Hawkeyes' next starting quarterback in 2025.
More will be known following his visit to Iowa on Thursday. Hopefully, Kirk Ferentz and company can end up securing a commitment from Brown. He would give the offense a much better chance of turning things around.