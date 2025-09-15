Iowa vs. Indiana Kickoff Time Announced
The Iowa Hawkeyes' schedule kicks up this week as they prepare for their first Big Ten matchup.
This Friday the Hawkeyes (2-1) will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the currently undefeated (3-0) Rutgers program. After this game, Iowa will then return home to Kinnick Stadium for its Big Ten home opener, which sees the Hawkeyes hosting the Indiana Hoosiers for Homecoming.
The Hoosiers are also currently 3-0 and take on the 3-0 Illinois Fighting Illini.
With networks bargaining over games, the kickoff time for the Hawkeyes' homecoming game was previously unknown, but has since been announced as 3:30 p.m. EST.
The game will also be streamed on Peacock.
Overall, the series between Iowa and Indiana sits at 46-38-4 with Iowa leading, with the Hawkeyes also having won 11 of the last 14 meetings. This will be the first matchup between Iowa and Indiana since the season-opener in 2021; the Hawkeyes defeated the then-ranked Hoosiers, 34-6.
Iowa most recently saw action against UMass on Saturday, in which the Hawkeyes posted a dominant 47-7 victory. The game was extra significant as it was the first ever meeting between the two programs and also saw Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz notch victory No. 206 at Iowa — making history of his own as he now possesses the most wins as a head coach in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes most recently put up 435 total yards over UMass, featuring 234 passing yards and 201 from the ground game. Senior wide receiver Sam Phillips led the way for the Hawkeyes by putting up 75 yards across three receptions.
Wide receiver and returner Kaden Wetjen also became the first Hawkeye to ever tally a rushing, receiving, punt return and kick return touchdown in program history.
Fans React to Homecoming Game Streaming on Peacock
Needless to say, Iowa fans will be tuning into the Homecoming matchup, but are not to excited about watching it on Peacock.
"Awesome. Weird it’s peacock tho. But doesn’t matter to me," said one fan on X.
"Lmao relegated to peacock," another fan said.
"Iowa football regulated to peacock," said one Iowa fan.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!