Iowa Hawkeyes Star Delivers Urgent Message
The Iowa Hawkeyes are just 5-3, and their national championship hopes are shot. However, they are still playing for a bowl game, not to mention themselves.
There are plenty of Iowa players who will not be around for 2025, and star linebacker Jay Higgins is one of them.
As a result, the stout defender is preaching a rather urgent message to his team heading into its Week 10 matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who have no more eligibility after this,” Higgins said, via Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. “I’m going to play every game like it’s my last because it literally is my last. We just don’t want to take these moments for granted. We don’t want to take these games for granted. We’ve only got two games left at Kinnick. We’ve only got 12, 13 of these opportunities.
Higgins himself is a senior who has been a fast riser on NFL Draft boards as a result of some extraordinary play since last season.
In 2023, the 22-year-old racked up 171 tackles, five tackles for loss, a couple of sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Through eight games this year, he has logged 84 stops, a sack, three picks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Now, with the season winding down, Higgins is feeling introspective.
“We don’t have the luxury of assuming that there’s more football after this.," he said. "I’m all in on Iowa football, playing in the black-and-gold, and I think I’ve got a bunch of guys on the team who are more interested in playing today, playing now, and not really looking forward.”
The question is whether or not the Hawkeyes can actually put together 60 minutes of consistent football against Wisconsin. Or versus any other opponent the rest of the way, for that matter.