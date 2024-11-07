Iowa Star Named Finalist For Prestigious Award
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins has been one of the most impressive defensive players in the country this season, and he is being widely recognized for it.
Higgins has been named among 12 finalists for the Lombardi Award, an honor that goes to the nation's top lineman (yes, linebackers are eligible).
UCLA Bruins defensive end Laiata Latu—who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts—was the last player to win the award.
Higgins has racked up 94 tackles, a sack, three interceptions, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four passes defended.
The 22-year-old arrived at Iowa in 2020, but did not make much of an impact in either of his first two seasons. He finally began to carve out a role in 2022, logging 39 tackles and a half of a sack.
Higgins then broke out last year, rattling off 171 stops, five tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, a pair of fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
The senior defensive star is the lynchpin of a talented Iowa defense that has been among the best in college football throughout his tenure with the Hawkeyes.
Higgins led the Big Ten in solo tackles last year, and he currently paces the conference in assisted tackles in 2024.
He is certainly contending with many other outstanding players for the award, with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter representing the only other Big Ten player on the list.
The first Lombardi Award was handed out in 1970, when Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jim Stillwagon won the hardware.