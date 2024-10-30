Iowa Star Earns Compelling NFL Draft Projection
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has not only established himself as one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the country this season, but he has also drawn the attention of NFL scouts and is rocketing up draft boards.
Johnson will almost certainly enter the NFL Draft in the spring, which begs the question: where will the star rusher land in April?
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team recently wrote up an assessment on Johnson and had a whole lot of good things to say about him.
"Johnson will be a terrific fit in a wide-zone-oriented rushing offense," Crabbs wrote. "The Shanahan tree should love his blend of size and physicality, slipperiness, vision, and footwork behind the line of scrimmage to press runs and cut off defensive flow. He should be considered a viable NFL starter from the jump and have the ability to be a three-down workhorse in the right opportunity."
Crabbs then projected Johnson to be a third-round value, which is actually fairly impressive for a halfback these days.
The running back position has been largely marginalized in the modern NFL, so seeing halfbacks go in the first round of the draft has become a relatively rare occurrence.
Years ago, there is no question that Johnson would be viewed as a first-round pick, but alas, times have changed.
The 21-year-old has racked up 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging an incredible 7.8 yards per carry through Iowa's first eight games of the season.
Johnson has posted over 100 yards rushing in six of his eight contests in 2024.