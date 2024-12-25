Iowa Hawkeyes Star Kaleb Johnson Lands Intriguing Draft Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw running back Kaleb Johnson put together a historical breakout season. He ended up breaking the school record for rushing touchdowns with 21.
Now, Johnson is set to take his talents to the NFL. He has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and also will sit out of Iowa's upcoming Music City Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers.
Unfortunately, Iowa fans have seen Johnson play his last game with the program.
He ended up going out in style. Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Johnson carried the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more touchdowns.
All of that being said, the big questions become, where will Johnson end up landing in the draft and what round will he end up being picked?
Pro Football Network has released a new mock draft. In it, they have a very intriguing prediction for Johnson.
They have him being selected with the No. 28 overall pick and landing with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Aaron Jones is still a productive running back, but at 30 years old, his shelf life might be extended if the Vikings bring in another runner to carry more of the load," they wrote. "Johnson has been the breakout running back of the season, exploding for 1,537 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry. He’s a sturdy, physical back who processes well out of the backfield and has the straight-line speed to hit the hole with the power to keep churning through contact."
A two-headed backfield of Aaron Jones and Johnson would be lethal. Johnson would also be the clear-cut heir apparent for when Jones ends up leaving or retiring.
Being able to land with a legitimate Super Bowl contender would be perfect for the Hawkeyes' star. He would be able to instantly make an impact for a winning team.
From a scheme perspective, Johnson would fit nicely into Kevin O'Connell's offense. There would not be many other landing spots that would be as good of a fit as the Vikings.
Obviously, there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot can change, including the draft order.
However, if Johnson is available when Minnesota is on the clock, he will likely be a serious consideration.