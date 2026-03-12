Kyler Murray Next Team Odds: Where Will Former No. 1 Overall Pick Land After Release?

Former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is in search of a new home this offseason, and he was officially released by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

Now, the star quarterback will have several teams to choose from for his next step in his career, including the Minnesota Vikings, who seem to be the clear favorite to land him.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Minnesota plans to make a push for Murray this offseason. The Vikings are in need of a quarterbakc -- or at least some competition -- after former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy struggled mightily in the 2025 season.

The Vikings plan to make a push for Kyler Murray and are the favorite to land the former No. 1 overall pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Finally released today by Arizona, Murray will take his time and wants to speak with interested teams. But Minnesota is the team to beat.

Earlier this offseason, DraftKings Sportsbook had odds for Murray's next team that have since been taken down. While the odds aren't live at the moment, they do give us an idea of where Vegas expected the star quarterback to go in the offseason.

To no one's surprise, the Vikings were odds-on favorites to land Murray while the New York Jets (+175) and Miami Dolphins (+320) were the next two teams in the odds.

Kyler Murray Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Vikings -110

Jets +175

Dolphins +320

Browns +450

Falcons +500

Colts +1100

Steelers +1300

Since these odds were released, both New York and Miami have addressed their quarterback rooms. The Dolphins signed Malik Willis to a deal in free agency while the Jets traded for Geno Smith in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, Minnesota should be favored by even more to end up with Murray, especially with the recent reports linking him to the team.

There are other teams that could get in the mix at quarterback like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were +1300 to land Murray earlier in the offseason. Pittsburgh has yet to make a move at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers' future still up in the air. If the former league MVP decides to retire -- or move to a different team -- the Steelers could be an option for Murray if he wants a chance to start right away.

It's unclear if Minnesota wants to bring Murray in as the clear-cut starter or as a player to compete with McCarthy this offseason. Murray played just five games in the 2025 season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns. He was then sidelined due to injury and placed on injured reserve as the Cardinals decided to start Jacoby Brissett in his place.

Minnesota has playoff aspirations in the 2026 season, and adding Murray could give the team an upgrade at quarterback after McCarthy's up-and-down 2025 season. The Michigan product threw 12 interceptions in 10 games, and the Minnesota offense looked a lot smoother with Carson Wentz at quarterback than it did with McCarthy.

Murray's decision would certainly shake up the Super Bowl odds if he goes to a team that is expected to be in the playoff race in the 2026 season.

