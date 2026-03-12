Minnesota Vikings' Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket After Reported Kyler Murray Signing

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is headed to a new home as he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Murray will have a chance to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, as the Vikings clearly wanted some competition in their quarterback room after McCarthy struggled in the 2025 season.

Former #AZCardinals Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray has signed a 1-year deal with the #Vikings, per me and @TomPelissero.



Minnesota moved quickly after Murray’s release from Arizona, and now will have the former No. 1 overall pick compete with JJ McCarthy to start. pic.twitter.com/XhvkYlGkeC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2026

Murray's contract also includes a no-tag clause, meaning he will likely be one of the top free agents next offseason.

The move to add Murray has improved the Vikings' Super Bowl odds, which were at +6000 earlier this week. Minnesota is now +5500 at DraftKings to win the Super Bowl jumping ahead of team's like the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings finished over .500 in the 2025 season, but they did not make the playoffs in a loaded NFC North. Minnesota has playoff aspirations in the 2026 season, and adding Murray is already seen as an upgrade at quarterback after McCarthy's up-and-down 2025 season.

The Michigan product threw 12 interceptions in 10 games, and the Minnesota offense looked a lot smoother with Carson Wentz at quarterback -- before he was injured -- than it did with McCarthy.

In the 2025 season, Murray played just five games, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns. He was then injured and eventually placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season while Jacoby Brissett played quarterback.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Murray has accomplished much more than McCarthy at the NFL level and will likely enter training camp as the favorite to win the starting job. The Vikings were a playoff team in the 2024 season with Sam Darnold at quarterback, amd it's possible they'll look to rehab Murray's career in the same way.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.