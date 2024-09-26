Iowa Star RB Linked To Intriguing AFC Team
There have been very few college football players more impactful to their team than Kaleb Johnson has been to the Iowa Hawkeyes to start the 2024 season.
Johnson has been an absolute monser throughout the first four games of the year. He has gone from being a great player who wasn't getting a lot of recognition to a rising name on the national level.
Now, he's being talked about as a potential first or second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report recently did a spotlight on Johnson and his potential NFL future. They dropped a bit of a disappointing NFL comparison for him, but also listed a few potential suitors at the next level.
One of the teams that they linked as a possible landing spot is the Cleveland Browns.
Being able to join the Browns and learn from a superstar like Nick Chubb would be a perfect fit for the Iowa star. He would provide a valuable backup behind Chubb, who is coming back from a gruesome knee injury this season.
More than likely, he would carve out some playing time as a rookie in 2025.
Two other teams were mentioned as potential destinations as well. Those teams were the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. All three teams would fit Johnson's skill-set very well.
Also, all three teams have legitimate star running backs who could mentor Johnson. That kind of situation would be ideal for him.
Back to what Johnson has done this season, he has carried the football 82 times for 685 yards and nine touchdowns. With the way he has been playing so far, he could force his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation if he keeps it going.
Add in the fact that Johnson has been carrying the Hawkeyes' offense on his shoulders and his numbers look even more impressive. Cade McNamara and the Iowa passing game have been extremely disappointing.
Of course, Johnson will need to prove that he can continue playing at this kind of level against better competition. He has a great opportunity ahead of him to prove just that against Ohio State.
Expect to see Johnson continue putting up big-time numbers throughout the rest of the season. He's the real deal and his NFL future looks very bright. Assuming he keeps on the trajectory he's going, he'll work his way up the NFL Draft board and a team like Cleveland might just consider taking him in the first or second round.