Iowa Hawkeyes' Star Lands Disappointing NFL Comparison
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has enjoyed a spectacular start to the 2024 season and has quickly established himself as one of the most explosive players in the country.
As a result, Johnson has placed himself on the radars of many NFL teams heading into the 2025 draft and should be one of the first halfbacks off the board next April.
However, Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has revealed a rather disappointing NFL comparison for him.
In a piece where Fowler runs through player comparisons for some of the top prospects in college football, he likened Johnson to Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Robinson had one spectacular year at the University of Alabama, racking up 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry during his final NCAA campaign in 2021.
Unfortunately, that production has not translated on to the NFL level.
In his rookie campaign with the Commanders, Robinson rushed for 797 yards and a couple of scores, logging a meager 3.9 yards per attempt. Then, last season, he totaled 733 yards and five touchdowns while registering 4.1 yards per tote.
The 25-year-old has been a bit more efficient thus far in 2024, posting 4.6 yards per carry, but most of that production came in one game when he rattled off 133 yards against the New York Giants.
You would hope that Johnson will have a more effective NFL career than Robinson based on his output this season at Iowa, as he has already totaled 685 yards and nine scores through four games.
He has even drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs legend Larry Johnson, which is certainly much more flattering.