Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson Gets Major Comparison Before NFL Draft
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw Kaleb Johnson come through with a monstrous season in 2024. He put the offense on his back all year long and now will head off to the NFL as a very intriguing running back for teams to consider in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson has played his final game in an Iowa jersey. After declaring for the NFL Draft, he opted to sit out the team's upcoming bowl game against Missouri.
It's a decision that is disappointing for fans who wanted to watch him lead the Hawkeyes one more time, but it's also a completely understandable decision for his future.
At this point in time, Johnson looks the part of a potential workhorse running back in the NFL. He has shown the ability to pick up tough yardage and break off big plays. Johnson is even a capable receiver out of the backfield when needed.
Now, a new comparison has come out about Johnson. He has been compared to a former NFL star running back.
Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports has likened Johnson to Arian Foster, who was a stud running back in his prime with the Houston Texans.
Throughout his 80-game NFL career, Foster ended up carrying the football 1,476 times for 6,527 yards and 54 touchdowns. He also racked up 255 receptions for 2,346 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.
While his career did not last as long as he would have liked it to, Foster was a legitimate superstar.
If Johnson can end up living up to this comparison, he is going to have a very successful NFL career. Hopefully, he finds the right team fit that can fit his game and help him reach his full potential.
During his career with Iowa, Johnson put up big-time numbers. He ended up with 508 carries for 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns in three years. His breakout season came in 2024. Johnson also caught 29 passes for 240 yards and two more scores.
It is going to be very interesting to see where Johnson ends up landing in the draft and what kind of NFL career he can put together. The talent and potential are there for him to be a very special player at the next level.
He will end up being the latest Hawkeyes' star to head off to the NFL. Like all of the other, Iowa fans are going to continue rooting Johnson on just as hard on Sunday's as they did on Saturday's.