Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Massive NFL Draft Ranking
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson really came out of nowhere this season, as he wasn't even on the radar heading into 2024 but quickly established himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the country.
Johnson racked up 1,537 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores this year, both of which led the Big Ten. He also set Iowa's single-season record for rushing touchdowns, and on top of all of that, he averaged a hefty 6.4 yards per carry.
Still, in spite of Johnson's dominant showing this past season, he was still generally viewed as the third or fourth best halfback in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
But things appear to be changing.
The 22-year-old has been rocketing up draft boards, and most recently, ESPN's Matt Miller dubbed Johnson the second-best running back available and the 34th best prospect overall.
"Johnson made the most of his first full season as a starter with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. The powerful, downhill runner keeps defenders guessing with good short-area agility and a devastating stiff arm," Miller wrote. "He added 936 yards after first contact this season -- seventh-most in the FBS -- and enters the NFL with limited wear-and-tear after only 240 carries this season and 508 in his college career."
Prior to 2024, Johnson had never registered 1,000 yards in any single season, topping out at 779 during his freshman campaign.
But there is no doubt that Johnson is a terrific pure runner, and he also possesses some ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, as he logged 22 catches for 182 yards and a couple of scores during his final year at Iowa.
Whoever lands Johnson will be getting one heck of a player.