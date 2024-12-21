Iowa Superstar is Perfect Fit for Rising AFC Power
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has been one of the fastest risers on NFL Draft boards this year, as he has gone from a relative unknown to one of the most explosive playmakers available.
Still, with the marginalization of halfbacks in the modern NFL, Johnson almost certainly won't be a first-round draft pick.
As a matter of fact, there is a possibility that Johnson could fall as far as the third round, and if that happens, there is one time that should absolutely attempt to scoop him up: the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos don't have a second-round pick in 2025, so they have to hope that Johnson slides past Day 2 of the draft.
But if he does, Denver should definitely be ready.
The Broncos have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season, as they are 9-6 and seem primed to make the playoffs.
That being said, Denver clearly has a big hole in its backfield.
The Broncos' leading rusher this season is Javonte Williams, who has rushed for just 485 yards and four touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.6 yards per carry. Jaleel McLaughlin has been fairly efficient behind him, logging 4.5 yards per attempt, but he is clearly not a lead back.
With Denver looking to put pieces around quarterback Bo Nix moving forward, Johnson would represent a perfect fit in the Mile High City.
Johnson broke out at Iowa this season, racking up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Both of those numbers led the Big Ten, and he also recorded a robust 6.4 yards per tote.
The 21-year-old is right up there with Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton as one of the best backs in this year's class, and if he is there for the Broncos in Round 3, they would be remiss not to nab him.
As a matter of fact, Denver may even want to consider trading up to secure Johnson.