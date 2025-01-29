Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Predicted to Land With Chiefs
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has been rocketing up NFL Draft boards thanks to a brilliant junior campaign, and now, some even view him as a second-round pick.
It's certainly a major change for Johnson, who entered 2024 as a relative unknown before racking up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.
This upcoming draft class is loaded with halfbacks, but Johnson is generally considered top three at his position, and Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire is predicting that the superstar rusher will land with the Kansas City Chiefs in April.
More specifically, Popejoy is projecting the Chiefs to select Johnson in Round 2, which would give Kansas City an incredibly impressive running back duo of Isiah Pacheco and Johnson.
Johnson has also displayed the ability to catch passes out of the backfield, as he logged 22 receptions for 188 yards and a couple of scores this past year.
Patrick Mahomes would definitely be able to utilize the 21-year-old in a variety of ways, so Johnson would unquestionably be a massive threat in the Chiefs' offense.
That's if Johnson lasts that long, of course.
Kansas City will be picking toward the back of the second round, so if the Chiefs want Johnson, they may need to trade up in order to acquire him.
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is widely viewed as the best halfback prospect in this draft class, and some feel that North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is No. 2.
However, Johnson certainly turned a lot of heads during the 2024 campaign.