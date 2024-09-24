Iowa Star Receives Major Honor
Following the Iowa Hawkeyes' dominat 31-14 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 4 college football action, some of the excitement surrounding the football program has returned.
Led by star running back Kaleb Johnson, Iowa's offense was finally able to do some major damage. Unfortunately, quarterback Cade McNamara had another poor performance in the win.
Speaking of Johnson, the running back went off for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Due to his massive performance, Johnson has received a major honor. He was announced as the Week 4 Running Back of the Week.
Johnson has been one of the best offensive players in the nation so far this year. He has racked up 685 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 carries. Those numbers average out to an 8.4 yards per carry average.
With the way he has been playing, Johnson has quickly been receiving a ton of NFL hype. He will be eligible to enter the 2025 NFL Draft should he choose to do so and some have him starting to rise up to being one of the top running backs available.
Recently, the Dallas Cowboys were even connected as a potential fit for Johnson at the next level.
Next up for the Hawkeyes will be a very difficult matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Johnson will be facing a much more stingy defense than he has seen so far. It will be interesting to see if he can continue playing at the same level that he has shown so far.
Should he be able to dominate against Ohio State, the hype would rise even more.
All of that being said, congratulations to Johnson on the award for yet another monster game. Iowa fans are looking forward to seeing many more from him this season.