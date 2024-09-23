Dallas Cowboys Linked as Landing Spot for Iowa Hawkeyes Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to come through with a big-time 31-14 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past week. Behind the strong running game featuring Kaleb Johnson, they were able to move the football well, especially in the second half.
Once again, quarterback Cade McNamara struggled mightily. As has been the case all season long, the offense rode on the shoulders of Johnson and he delivered once again.
With that being said, Johnson is starting to trend towards being a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There will be quite a few teams looking for running back upgrades. Johnson could even push to be a late first round pick with the way he has been playing.
John Blair of FanSided has suggested that the Dallas Cowboys could be a perfect landing spot for Johnson.
"One key area the Cowboys must address this offseason is the running back position, as they currently rank 26th in both rushing yards per game and yards per carry. A potential solution could be Iowa's standout running back, Kaleb Johnson, who is having a phenomenal season for the Hawkeyes. In his latest performance, Johnson rushed for a career-high 206 yards against Minnesota, despite facing a defense that consistently stacked the box to stop him. This marks the third consecutive game in which Johnson has rushed for at least 170 yards. In the other game of this season, he gained 119 yards while playing only the second half. As a pro prospect, Johnson combines physicality, great vision, and breakaway speed, making him a consistent big-play threat despite being a bigger back at 225 pounds."
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Johnson has played in all four games for Iowa. He has carried the football 82 times for 685 yards and nine touchdowns already. Those numbers show why the Cowboys should have interest.
Recently, Johnson was even compared to a former NFL star. He drew a comparison to Larry Johnson.
Finally, Johnson is starting to receive some media attention. If he continues to play at the level that he has shown so far, the Hawkeyes' star will force his way into first-round consideration.
Joining a Dallas team that has a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball would be a great fit. He would likely be able to come in and earn a starting job during his rookie season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Johnson has in store in his next game. He will lead the Hawkeyes against the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. In that game, he will have a massive opportunity to skyrocket his draft stock with a big game on the nationals spotlight stage.