Watch: Iowa Star RB Scores Record-Setting Touchdown vs UCLA
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered tonight's game looking to make a statement against the UCLA Bruins.
Right off the bat, they were able to do just that. On their first offensive drive of the game after starting the game with an interception defensively, they went down the field and scored a touchdown.
It should come as no surprise that star running back Kaleb Johnson was the one who scored the touchdown.
Not only did Johnson score his 20th rushing touchdown of the season, he brought his overall season touchdown total to 21. That is a new program record for total touchdowns in a season, as shared by Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register.
Coming into tonight's game, Johnson has put together a massive season. It has been a year that he has put his name on the map as a very intriguing player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson has a chance to be a second-round pick. If he continues to play at this level, there's a chance that he could force a team to consider him in the first round.
So far this year before tonight's game, he has carried the football 170 times for 1,279 yards and 19 touchdowns. Obviously, the touchdown total is now at 20.
Hopefully, Iowa can continue playing the way they have started the game. They have looked great to begin the game on both sides of the football.
Fans should expect to continue seeing a heavy dose of Johnson and the running game. He has a chance to put together another big time performance and has started it off right.
All of that being said, congratulations are in order to Johnson for his record-setting touchdown. He has put together a special season and it doesn't look like he's ready to slow down anytime soon.