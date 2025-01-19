Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Shocking NFL Draft Prediction
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson declared for the NFL Draft immediately after the college football regular season ended, which did not come as much of a surprise given the year he had.
However, even after leading the Big Ten with 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns and setting Iowa's single-season rushing score record, most projected Johnson to be a second or third-round pick upon his draft announcement.
But apparently, Johnson's reputation is growing, as he is rocketing up draft boards.
Some even have the Hawkeyes superstar going as early as the first round.
Take SB Nation, for example, which has Johnson being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 22 overall in April.
Running backs have largely been marginalized in today's NFL, so seeing them get selected in the first round will likely become more and more uncommon as the years pass.
But Johnson was so dominant in 2024 that there is momentum building toward the 21-year-old actually flying off the board on Day 1.
The Steelers in particular may need a halfback this offseason, as both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are set to hit free agency, and neither player is exactly elite.
Johnson could very well end up outproducing them during his rookie campaign, so Pittsburgh certainly makes sense as a landing spot.
Still, the fact that Johnson is now being viewed by some as a potential first-round selection is rather jarring considering what his draft stock had been previously.
We'll see where Johnson ultimately lands in a few months.