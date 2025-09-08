Iowa Facing Key Injuries Ahead of Week 3 Matchup
There are many positives to take away from Iowa's nail-biting loss on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones last weekend, not the least among them being the team's defensive ability to weather a potent offense for extended periods of game time.
But the brutality of the battle, which unfortunately ended in a loss, didn't come without a couple of costs. The Hawkeyes saw multiple key contributors suffer injury throughout the game, casting doubt on the team's soon-to-strengthen schedule, especially through the lens of a team frozen at .500 through two games, 1-1.
It started in the first quarter, when the offense's go-to, senior tight end Addison Ostrenga would stay down after a collision during a catch. He was promptly carted off the field, soon after appearing on the sideline on crutches and a walking boot. In addition to Ostrenga, two more offensive pieces would leave the game at later intervals in linemen Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens.
Following the game, HC Kirk Ferentz updated the Hawkeye State on the status of the trio of injured players, saying, "He's got a lower leg injury, not good," regarding Ostrenga. "We'll know more tomorrow and get it confirmed." No update has since been provided.
Regarding the latter linemen, though, Coach Ferentz had a slightly more positive outlook: "I don't think that's real serious, hopefully it's not serious," he said. While it's still early in the week and no news has yet broken, it'd be safe for Hawkeyes fans not to expect the return of any player as soon as Saturday. And regardless of where they're tracking, it's always beneficial to give your guys an extra week of rest before conference play begins. Once the B10 games start, they don't stop until the dust settles on the season as a whole.
Yet given the injured state of the offense already being down multiple contributors (Reece Vander Zee and Kamari Moulton, to name just two,) a seemingly surefire victory against the visiting 0-2 Minutemen feels patently less safe, even if only slightly so. Only time will tell how these additional inhibitions shape the Hawkeyes' already struggling offense in the weeks to come.
Zach Ortwerth, Iowa's junior tight end, will certainly benefit from extended looks in Saturday's game regardless. The bulk of the offensive load will still likely fall on the ground game, just as it did in Iowa's dominant week 1 victory over UAlbany.
When in doubt, run it out.
