Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Bested By Bill Belichick in One Area
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed that he would return to coach the team in 2025. He is 69 years old, which made him the oldest head coach in college football.
While he held that title when he made his announcement that he would return for another season at Iowa, he no longer holds it.
That title has been taken by North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick. At 72 years old, Belichick will be coaching his first college season in 2025. No one knows quite what to expect from Belichick in college, but it certainly adds intriguing to next year.
Instead, Ferentz will enter the 2025 college football season as the second-oldest head coach., barring another change.
Ferentz is chasing a major record. With a win in the Hawkeyes' bowl game on December 30 against Missouri, he would tie Woody Hayes for the all-time record in wins by a Big Ten head coach. Whether he ties that record in the final game of the year or not, he should break it next season.
Before all of that, Iowa has to figure out a way to bring in talent in the transfer portal. They need a new quarterback and they need wide receiver talent as well.
In recent years, Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have not been able to secure top-tier talent. They have to figure out a way to change that.
All of that being said, Ferentz has had an amazing career at Iowa. He has compiled a 216-144 career record and a 204-123 record with the Hawkeyes.
It's going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening in 2025. Iowa will be without Kaleb Johnson, but they have a chance this offseason to add a quarterback and other players and get back to being a team to watch in the Big Ten.
Belichick may have taken over as the oldest head coach in college football, but that doesn't take anything away from how good Ferentz has been for as long as he has been coaching.
The Hawkeyes' football schedule for 2025 has officially dropped as well. It is not going to be an easy season.