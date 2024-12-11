Iowa Hawkeyes' 2025 Football Schedule Officially Released
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for their Music City Bowl game against the Missouri Tigers on December 30. That will conclude what has been a rollercoaster of a season.
Kirk Ferentz and company showed flashes of major potential, but the consistent simply wasn't there. When all was said and done, Iowa ended up with an 8-4 record.
Looking ahead to next season, there are some major questions that need to be answered.
Kaleb Johnson will be leaving for the 2025 NFL Draft, which opens up a major void in the backfield. The Hawkeyes are going to need someone or multiple players to step up to fill the production that Johnson provided throughout the 2024 season.
Also, Ferentz will need to find a new starting quarterback. There have been a lot of rumors that their answer could come in the form of Auburn Tigers' transfer portal quarterback Hank Brown.
All of that being said, the 2025 football schedule has officially been released.
On the outside looking in, the schedule looks to be very tough.
Their first four games should be wins, but then they will play host to the Indiana Hoosiers. Of course, Indiana is in the College Football Playoff this season and look to be a team that could be a contender for years to come.
They also will host Penn State and Oregon. After that, they will hit the road for a tough game against USC and will also face Nebraska on the road as well.
Here is the full schedule:
Needless to say, Iowa will have its hands full in 2025. It's a grueling schedule that will give them test after test against high quality football teams.
Ferentz and the Hawkeyes will need to take a big step forward from where they were at this season in order to be a contender in the Big Ten.